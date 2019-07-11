Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Troy Asset Management LTD Has Increased by $756,400 Its Stake; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $592,800

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 1.68 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 88,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 2.54M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America has 11,050 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 25,151 shares. Moreover, Agf Invs Inc has 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 216,688 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc stated it has 255,330 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Llc, New York-based fund reported 7.19 million shares. 1.51 million were reported by King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 31,432 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Envestnet Asset holds 0.15% or 874,374 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 35,798 shares. Monroe Bankshares Mi holds 0.6% or 15,111 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Gp reported 26,615 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd holds 750 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co has invested 1.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 2,503 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 2,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel has 1.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 26,439 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Lc holds 5,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 210,233 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,382 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Taurus Asset Limited has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,356 shares. 545,519 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 2.75 million shares. Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 40,574 shares. Argent Trust reported 31,666 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 1,426 shares. St James Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,175 are held by Howland Capital Mgmt Llc. 7,775 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6,275 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.