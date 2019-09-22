Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Tarbox Group Cut Holding; Honeywell Int’l (HON) Share Price Rose While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut by $3.37 Million Its Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 19,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 104,520 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25M, down from 123,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08M shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills Commercial Bank Company accumulated 47,628 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 46,536 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 111,600 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.97% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old National Commercial Bank In reported 62,069 shares stake. Northstar Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,731 shares. New York-based Bbr Prns has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 83,637 are owned by Moors And Cabot Incorporated. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 8,833 are owned by Cim Inv Mangement. 299 are held by Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc. Sit Invest Assoc has invested 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Company Ca holds 2.45% or 43,493 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Com has 395,659 shares. Cohen Klingenstein reported 3.3% stake.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $319.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 36,757 shares to 286,053 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bank has invested 1.83% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Bluestein R H And Co has 2.96% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Epoch Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.13% or 160,765 shares in its portfolio. M reported 18,545 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Monetary Gru reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Korea Invest reported 793,557 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement has 33,891 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Waverton Investment Limited invested in 588,174 shares or 5.17% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,454 shares. Keating Counselors owns 2.76% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 35,415 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 44,190 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Lc has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Principal Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.