Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Roundview Capital Boosted by $982,832 Its Position; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shares Declined While Timber Hill Boosted Position by $314,400

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 1.48M shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FEMSA (FMX) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strength Across All Segments – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altria (MO) Q2 Earnings In Line, Smokeable Unit Aids Sales – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.15% or 19,716 shares. Pitcairn has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,476 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 52,598 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Appleton Prns Ma has 83,406 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Boston And Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,728 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 19,666 shares. Sanders holds 1.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.23M shares. Franklin Incorporated, California-based fund reported 11.17 million shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt owns 188,853 shares. Sather owns 58,145 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,400 shares stake. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 2,324 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc invested in 100,884 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.11 million are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0% or 80,048 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 18,085 shares. 67,641 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. Glenmede Company Na holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 84,500 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp invested in 525 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0% or 11,408 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware reported 0.4% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru reported 12,900 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 1.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 6,000 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Liability reported 28,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gladstone Investment Corp.: I’ll Buy Below $10 – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital: Waiting For $5 Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $50 Million of Notes due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PSEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.