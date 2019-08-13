Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.16 Million; Caxton Associates LP Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Upped

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.92M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 6,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 27,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,684 are owned by Groesbeck Nj. Asset Mgmt has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.27 million are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 2.88M are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 43,900 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc owns 169,404 shares. 94,849 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Management Lc. Diligent accumulated 65,907 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Citizens And Northern Corporation owns 44,225 shares. Windsor Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 3,260 shares. Accredited Investors Inc reported 16,022 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 356,733 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. 6.92M are held by Independent Franchise Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Carlson LP holds 392,784 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Opus Investment Mngmt accumulated 5,000 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 352,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 451,169 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Karpus Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,430 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs, Florida-based fund reported 1,926 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 1.09% or 1.42M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 3.53 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 132,842 shares. Mawer Mgmt Ltd, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 5,520 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Financial Advisory, Kansas-based fund reported 3,180 shares.