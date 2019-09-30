Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Opus Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $524,000; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $464,955

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 2.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.15 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

