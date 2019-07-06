Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Position by $732,000; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Tig Advisors Increased Holding by $81.36 Million

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The New York-based Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has invested 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). S Muoio And Limited reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.3% or 5,000 shares. Alpine Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 57,500 shares. 10,549 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 9,300 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nordea Invest Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 66,362 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 12,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Victory Cap Management invested in 0% or 2,590 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Falcon Edge LP has invested 7.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 224,310 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.