Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Holding by $8.21 Million; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Karpus Management Trimmed Position by $941,208

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.44M market cap company. It closed at $13.02 lastly. It is up 7.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 66,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,229 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 36,053 shares to 632,698 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ny Amt Free Mun Income (NRK) by 188,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Merger Ii Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares to 83,759 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).