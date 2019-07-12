Pepsico (PEP) Holding Raised by Jensen Investment Management Inc; Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.65 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90M, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.94 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo Inc. Is A Hold Following Its Solid Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.