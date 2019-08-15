Pepsico (PEP) Holding Maintained by Private Trust Co; First Dallas Securities Lifted Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holding by $1.90 Million

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,936 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 33,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 628,443 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 194,224 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 09/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners; 27/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Commercial Metals Company Celebrate Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant; 10/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Apr Rev NT$697.8M Vs NT$787.6M; 21/05/2018 – CMC Honors Sprint with the 2018 Marketer of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 29,209 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Star Asset Incorporated owns 25,151 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com reported 37,867 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 52,495 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 68,276 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Ser has 1.33 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. 17,326 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Com. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 178,299 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 87,207 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,973 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 76,847 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp accumulated 0.94% or 41,203 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,999 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 99,821 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 41,900 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 52,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, Reilly Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 20 shares. 44,634 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 31,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 835,309 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 61,251 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 75,148 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 9.88 million shares. 67,500 are owned by Dean Capital. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc owns 43,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Citigroup accumulated 1.10 million shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares to 2,030 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,041 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.