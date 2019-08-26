Pepsico (PEP) Holding Maintained by Mckinley Capital Management Inc; Kylin Management Has Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $31.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 9,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 250,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65M, up from 240,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 778,328 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 69,418 shares to 337,656 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,530 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.53% or 400,836 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bryn Mawr Company has invested 1.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glovista Investments Lc owns 7,005 shares. Plante Moran Fincl invested 16.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Estabrook Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 28,825 shares. Selway Asset invested in 1.24% or 15,095 shares. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corp Adv accumulated 13,340 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Motco invested in 0.45% or 37,024 shares. Murphy Capital Management invested 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,965 shares. Cobblestone Llc holds 1.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 93,717 shares. Paradigm Capital Incorporated Ny reported 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).