Pepsico (PEP) Holding Maintained by Evergreen Capital Management Llc; Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 3,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,309 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 279,922 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 63.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 38,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 22,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 20,748 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 34,326 shares. Acadian Asset reported 1.43 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 0.75% or 65,283 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 22,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 48,632 are held by Murphy. Community Savings Bank Na reported 56,840 shares stake. Fincl Advisory Serv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Panagora Asset reported 664,529 shares stake. Barr E S And holds 2.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 179,427 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 482 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.13% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 16,807 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 0.72% or 331,150 shares in its portfolio.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 177,358 shares to 39,022 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 23,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,218 shares, and cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 21,618 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 4.64 million shares. Ent Fincl Serv holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 534 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.01% or 7,450 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,368 shares. 64,723 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. 184,271 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 11,135 shares in its portfolio. Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 25,107 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 32,283 were reported by Todd Asset Management Limited. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 24,767 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 87,387 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.36M shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 26,238 shares.