Pepsico (PEP) Holding Maintained by Cadence Bank Na; As Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose, Holder Mcclain Value Management Decreased Stake by $460,941

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 826,163 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc accumulated 505,545 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Huntington Bancshares has 451,169 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 305,720 shares. Montag A Inc has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cutter And Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Summit Financial Strategies Inc owns 2,719 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. American Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 39,800 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Gp holds 0.03% or 1,799 shares. Fincl Architects has 0.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rbf reported 145,000 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd holds 3,850 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Homrich And Berg owns 28,334 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Citadel holds 0.06% or 2.29 million shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 324,200 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 102,144 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pentwater LP has 67,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 83,180 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Meyer Handelman Company owns 5,200 shares. Principal Fin accumulated 89,281 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.03% or 62,877 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 700 shares. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.49% or 30,130 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.