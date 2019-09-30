Pepsico (PEP) Holding Increased by Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd; Sands Capital Management Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Decreased by $2.53 Million as Share Value Declined

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 7,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 56,958 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 49,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 1.37M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 25,025 shares as the company's stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 122,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38 million, down from 147,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $104.67. About 399,782 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 138,499 shares to 227,105 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 185,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.09 million were reported by Stockbridge Prtn Limited Liability. Blair William Communications Il owns 0.88% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.52M shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,556 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 5,208 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited has 0.12% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 46,834 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,976 shares. Moreover, Champlain Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.02 million shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Personal Financial Services has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Franklin Resource invested 0.1% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amp Capital Invsts owns 33,367 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 13 shares. Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3,769 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pecaut Co has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Broderick Brian C holds 24,980 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id holds 12,900 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company holds 0.42% or 12,097 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv invested in 13,040 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,751 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 152,156 shares. Qv accumulated 159,310 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability holds 133,287 shares. 26,404 were reported by Lvw Advsr. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,083 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,654 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 3,850 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc holds 2,851 shares.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)