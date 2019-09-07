Pepsico (PEP) Holding Increased by Dowling & Yahnke Llc; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors Llc

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 667.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 37,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 43,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 5,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,319 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 58,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,069 shares to 167,993 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 26,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,646 were accumulated by First Wilshire. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,313 shares. Cumberland Prtn has invested 0.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Company invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 61,724 shares. Bokf Na owns 1.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 334,061 shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 26,484 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 2.63M shares. Ycg Limited Liability Co owns 11,140 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc has 21,075 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 10,728 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4,667 shares. Fairfax Finance Hldgs Ltd Can has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet North America holds 10,186 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 101,640 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2.13 million are owned by Bahl Gaynor. 22,102 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Colonial Advisors stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Torch Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.6% or 21,162 shares. Amp owns 891,885 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Telos Capital Inc invested in 34,580 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 396 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marietta Invest Partners Lc has invested 0.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc has 1.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.07% or 7,502 shares. City Holding reported 26,168 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,081 shares to 56,271 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

