Pepsico (PEP) Holding Held by Roundview Capital Llc; As A T & T (T) Stock Rose, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Raised Stake by $316,231

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 2.48M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,074 shares to 764 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,948 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

