Pepsico (PEP) Holding Held by Mckinley Capital Management Inc; As Liqtech International (LIQT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Upped Its Position

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 9,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65 million, up from 240,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.71M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 79,601 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LIQT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 914,092 shares. Selz, New York-based fund reported 259,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 192,009 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 93,085 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Co reported 0.85% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri owns 48,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 134,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel accumulated 157,524 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 503,701 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Awm Investment Inc reported 5.31M shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Bell National Bank & Trust accumulated 10,610 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares to 286,002 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,796 shares, and cut its stake in Biofrontera Ag (Germany).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 21,877 shares to 425,988 shares, valued at $31.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 18,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,731 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

