Pepsico (PEP) Holding Held by Fundsmith Llp; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $1.18 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 170,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8.27M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 8.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 43,358 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 51,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta L L C holds 345,116 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,716 shares. General Amer Investors Commerce invested in 160,000 shares. Mai Cap Management has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,213 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.61% or 954,724 shares. Magellan Asset stated it has 8.19 million shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 810,784 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc reported 90,696 shares stake. Ima Wealth holds 1,942 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited has 724 shares. 101,386 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Gateway Advisers Ltd owns 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 879,227 shares. Carlson Capital Management has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 83,040 shares to 161,184 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

