Pepsico (PEP) Holding Held by Cadence Bank Na; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Asset Management Group Has Upped Its Position

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Management invested 1.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 49,412 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 79,934 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.08M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 34,778 shares. Hwg Holding LP reported 18 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 4.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 851,700 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj owns 5,916 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 502,003 shares. Aspen Management has 0.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Osborne Prtnrs Mngmt holds 1.94% or 81,127 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.1% or 9,490 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc holds 31,265 shares. Hartford owns 32,965 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

