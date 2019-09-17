Pepsico (PEP) Holding Held by Advisors Preferred Llc; Newport Asia Position in Baidu (BIDU) Has Lowered by $43.33 Million as Stock Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 2.24 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 90.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 13,083 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 1.72 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 143,225 shares to 106,792 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 705,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,111 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 22.87 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.