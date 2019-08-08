Pepsico (PEP) Holding Has Lifted by Steinberg Global Asset Management; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increased Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 2.33M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 10,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 93,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 83,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.26. About 1.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares to 103,306 shares, valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 58,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,638 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Investorplace.com” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – benzinga.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 390 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 1.34 million shares. Parsec Fincl Management accumulated 45,539 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pnc Grp holds 11.39M shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 2.75M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 89,188 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 1.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blair William Il has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Puzo Michael J reported 78,060 shares. Marietta Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia Tru Company invested 1.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 5,541 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management accumulated 74,414 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc has 3.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0.73% or 25.21 million shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,722 shares to 21,103 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 27,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).