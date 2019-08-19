Pepsico (PEP) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increased Holding by $1.79 Million; As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 14,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 288,382 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.34 million, up from 273,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 793,752 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 11,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 90,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 79,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.22. About 259,331 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Anheuser Busch Isn’t Done With Shedding Assets – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

