Pepsico (PEP) Holder Roundview Capital Raised Holding by $982,832; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Position as Stock Price Declined

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.04M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66 million for 19.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1,756 are held by Cortland Assocs Inc Mo. Churchill Management has invested 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 1,150 shares. Evergreen Limited Com accumulated 19,511 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd accumulated 49,630 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Incorporated has invested 1.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,792 shares. Sky Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 68,617 shares stake. Altfest L J holds 1.33% or 199,853 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,085 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 299 shares. 4,178 were reported by Cidel Asset Mgmt. 1.27 million were accumulated by Mawer Investment. 3,767 were reported by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company.