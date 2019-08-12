Pepsico (PEP) Holder Qv Investors Cut Its Stake by $8.46 Million; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1,394 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $247.83. About 587,055 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 69,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, down from 206,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 30.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17,255 shares to 149,214 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 14,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.