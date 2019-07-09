Pepsico (PEP) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Cut Position by $365,400; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Valuation Rose, Holder Springowl Associates Has Decreased Position by $2.17 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,719 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 4,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 4.63M shares traded or 10.71% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 404,149 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Springowl Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,287 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,102 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited reported 8,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 146,602 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Symons Capital Mngmt invested in 4,265 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc holds 66,707 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1,640 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited accumulated 1,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 52,310 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Inc invested 4.97% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 455,790 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jane Street Ltd invested in 75,911 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Papa John’s International Opens Its 2000th Restaurant Outside North America – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Sony, Papa John’s International, and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Pizza Stocks On M&A Watch – Investorplace.com” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YUM! Brands Relies on Franchising Amid Increased Expenses – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s: More Bad News Makes The Share Price Interesting Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 52.13 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,162 shares. Culbertson A N Com Inc accumulated 68,318 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.97% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,334 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspen Incorporated stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp owns 1,734 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 21,445 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,026 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc has 32,965 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 15,986 are held by Cadence Comml Bank Na. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Communications Al holds 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,303 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp reported 2,400 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 750 shares. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 2,451 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.76M shares.