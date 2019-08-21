Pepsico (PEP) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $348,432; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $37.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 1.34 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 52,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 1.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser Busch Inbev – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.46% or 3,495 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 180,307 shares. 33,424 were accumulated by Coastline Trust Co. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,171 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 249,475 shares. Orrstown Financial reported 2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Choate Advsr holds 29,947 shares. Interocean Ltd Com reported 2.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hl Services Limited Liability Corp owns 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 355,039 shares. Jacobs Company Ca invested in 85,605 shares. 12,320 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc holds 5.22% or 59,140 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,888 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital holds 0.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,696 shares. Philadelphia, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,140 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 567,582 shares to 959,787 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 38,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,372 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff owns 0.87% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 32,475 shares. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Co holds 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,988 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 27,447 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 22,826 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancshares Com has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 5,144 shares. Headinvest has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 508,034 shares. Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation invested in 21,319 shares. 4,066 are owned by Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).