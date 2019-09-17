Pepsico (PEP) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Amc Entertainment Holdi (AMC) Market Valuation Declined While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.01 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 66,843 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, up from 52,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.49M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdi (AMC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 112,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 6,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59,000, down from 118,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Amc Entertainment Holdi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.56 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 30/03/2018 – iAPPROVEAPP Featured on AMC Network’s NewsWatch During Sexual Assault Awareness Month; 17/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q REV. $1.38B, EST. $1.35B; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Received First Cinema License to Open and Operate Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment To Open First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cinda Amc’s A3/P-2 Ratings; Outlook Stable

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timken Co/The (NYSE:TKR) by 15,965 shares to 64,288 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold AMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 1.18% less from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 3,859 shares. 30,292 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Inc Md. 32,804 were reported by American Grp Inc. Cna holds 28,900 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has 18,700 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 258,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,106 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 64,850 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 66,248 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 16,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 514,663 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap accumulated 2.3% or 4.63 million shares. 12,173 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.82% stake. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Communication has invested 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,783 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company. Colonial Trust has 92,748 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation accumulated 1.44M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Family has 1.77% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 33,703 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Inc invested in 0.26% or 507,172 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability owns 17,438 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 3,509 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Communication Limited Com accumulated 13,943 shares. Invest House Ltd Co stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 3,415 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 171,017 shares.