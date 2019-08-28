Pepsico (PEP) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Upped Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Cna Financial Boosted Its Position

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 738,414 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 169,264 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 133,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $106.38. About 2.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 6,070 shares to 97,969 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 230,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,900 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 1.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 474,000 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keating Investment Counselors Inc has invested 2.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sol Mgmt Communications holds 0.17% or 5,091 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 95,712 shares. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Field Main Savings Bank stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Citizens And Northern owns 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,655 shares. Marathon Cap reported 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 59,689 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Moreover, Whitnell And Com has 1.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc stated it has 1,150 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2,105 are owned by Ims Cap Mgmt.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Chester Capital Advsr holds 0.77% or 3,638 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc holds 3.28% or 181,099 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Service Incorporated owns 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,652 shares. 20,111 were reported by Orleans Management La. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Williams Jones And Assoc Lc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valicenti Advisory Service, a New York-based fund reported 52,458 shares. Westfield Com LP owns 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,320 shares. Bath Savings Trust has 5,732 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fire Grp Inc holds 2.17% or 57,736 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Research & Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 170,193 are held by Loews Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Pl by 13,524 shares to 19,490 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,509 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).