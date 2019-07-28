Pepsico (PEP) Holder Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Dover (DOV) Holding Held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,114 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 84,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 631,611 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,005 shares. Cipher LP accumulated 67,398 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 5,576 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 8,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares. Hl Ltd has invested 0.1% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 53,678 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation accumulated 4,130 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Mariner Llc holds 3,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 313,429 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 43,776 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 13,501 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares to 61,805 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,754 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08 million was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. The insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14M. $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma holds 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 44,266 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc invested in 3.92% or 595,692 shares. 2,284 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Richard C Young Commerce Limited reported 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amer Century Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.51 million shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 1.06% stake. Ami Asset Mgmt accumulated 315,923 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv has 1.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Macquarie Group Limited has 231,262 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 86,793 shares. First Trust Company has 0.78% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagleclaw Managment reported 0.39% stake. Ims Mgmt has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hightower Ltd Liability Com reported 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF).