Pepsico (PEP) Holder National Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $456,524; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Raised by $1.62 Million Its Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 385,918 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,877 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 17,855 shares to 3,074 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,348 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

