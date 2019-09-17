Pepsico (PEP) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Boosted Its Holding; Next Century Growth Investors Raised Its Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stake by $758,901; Stock Price Declined

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596.65M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.26M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 58,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 176,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 50,311 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fin Corporation reported 1.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lathrop Investment Management Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 1,795 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 188,537 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,457 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh reported 248,650 shares stake. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru Com reported 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Family Firm Inc owns 3,285 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. S&Co accumulated 121,047 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Proffitt & Goodson reported 0.22% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.53M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Addenda Capital has 29,799 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A holds 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 76,590 shares. Thomasville Bankshares stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baker Ellis Asset Management holds 42,083 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 176,377 shares stake. Legal And General Gru Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). 10,750 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 634,825 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0% or 331,082 shares. Missouri-based Century Cos has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 178,255 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt stated it has 36,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 89,480 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 55,628 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 74,291 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 31,537 shares to 96,279 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc. by 47,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,762 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).