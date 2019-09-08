Pepsico (PEP) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Trimmed Its Position; Eastern Bank Position in A T & T (T) Has Boosted by $9.96 Million

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 168.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 321,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 511,744 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 190,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,435 are owned by A D Beadell Investment Counsel. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 77,115 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 73,517 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested 0.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 46,311 were reported by Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc. Corda Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3.61% or 254,386 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va, Virginia-based fund reported 26,334 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 44,283 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 121,964 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 84,299 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc invested 3.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Macroview Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 56 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Focused Wealth Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 630 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Serv has invested 1.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yakira Capital Mgmt Inc reported 223,829 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saturna Cap reported 0.01% stake. One Capital Management Llc stated it has 79,310 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 39,317 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 39,536 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 285,110 were reported by Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advisors has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Culbertson A N reported 115,615 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Lucas Cap Mgmt holds 65,057 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Century Companies invested in 0.2% or 6.38M shares. Choate Invest Advsr stated it has 314,962 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32,652 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 31,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,073 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).