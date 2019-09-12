Pepsico (PEP) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Position by $958,789; As Community Health Sys New (CYH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Cut Its Position by $1.09 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 546,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The institutional investor held 4.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.1173 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5427. About 429,339 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Proposed Exchange Offers; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH’S CFR TO Caa1; OUTLOOK STAB; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, down from 59,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 336,889 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). John G Ullman Assocs owns 3,500 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares owns 466,651 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 1.98 million were reported by Ajo Lp. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt owns 3,090 shares. Intact Invest Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Enterprise Fin Corp invested in 2.46% or 86,403 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Lc reported 2,950 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 251,822 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,272 shares. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 678,200 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.39% or 10,698 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Llc owns 5,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,688 shares to 49,171 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,550 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $57,250 was bought by Fordham Benjamin C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CYH shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Ltd, Arizona-based fund reported 32 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 65,272 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 91,182 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0% or 40,435 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Com holds 17,685 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barnett Co owns 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 200 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 268,743 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 162,663 shares. Millennium Management Llc has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management accumulated 3.57M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 157,574 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 15,958 shares to 126,406 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 94,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.