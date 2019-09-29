Pepsico (PEP) Holder Intrust Bank Na Upped Position; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Raised by Perkins Coie Trust Company

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 50,839 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, up from 47,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & Com owns 8,088 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 1.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 0.19% or 1,240 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Company Na has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Suntrust Banks has 149,516 shares. Orleans Cap Corporation La invested 1.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt reported 36,252 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital accumulated 203,998 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 0.42% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 314,928 shares. Madison Holdings Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bancorp owns 837 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wetherby Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 10,722 shares.

