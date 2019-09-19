Pepsico (PEP) Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Unifirst Mass (UNF) Stock Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Boosted Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 7,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 730,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.75 million, down from 737,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 2.52M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 846.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 19,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The hedge fund held 21,443 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, up from 2,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.49. About 66,187 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Board of Directors Authorizes $100.0 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “UniFirst Celebrates 18th Annual Founder’s Day – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UniFirst Corporation (UNF) CEO Steven Sintros on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,882 shares to 24,596 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,690 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,156 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Comerica Bancshares has 0.02% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Atria Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 25,554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.19% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 2,356 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 32,334 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,142 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De owns 45,319 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership owns 1,680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.09% or 44,605 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 82,696 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,746 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 54,436 shares to 500,645 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 14,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 7,817 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 920,401 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 14,031 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Co Adv has invested 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). M Incorporated holds 21,952 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,850 shares. Girard Limited reported 30,494 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5.67 million shares. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hm Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mathes invested in 1.99% or 28,645 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset stated it has 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Asset Mgmt Gru owns 52,752 shares.