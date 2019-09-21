Pepsico (PEP) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $543,912 as Shares Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Has Raised Stake in Macys (M) as Share Value Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 53,406 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 57,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 375,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 752,610 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, up from 376,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 17.81 million shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 30,970 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,360 shares, and cut its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 84,170 shares. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd has invested 1.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 60,056 shares. Amer Registered Advisor stated it has 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dodge And Cox accumulated 5,145 shares or 0% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advisors has invested 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oxbow Limited Liability reported 10,749 shares. Tcw Gp accumulated 596,825 shares. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls owns 1.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,495 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old Point And Financial Services N A holds 62,521 shares. 125,508 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 7,630 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lipe Dalton holds 0.27% or 2,845 shares.