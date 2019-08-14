Pepsico (PEP) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Stake; As Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Position by $380,316

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 5.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 104,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 329,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40 million, down from 434,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.85M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Communications Brokerage holds 0.95% or 27,351 shares. Kistler holds 21,883 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. North Star Corp reported 57,503 shares stake. Strategic Fincl Incorporated reported 47,962 shares. Ssi Investment reported 3,616 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.44 million shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 142,901 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.72% or 1.08M shares. Chatham Gp reported 26,841 shares. 592,120 were accumulated by Mar Vista Invest Prtn Ltd Co. West Coast Fincl Ltd Company accumulated 9,947 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1.09 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Cadinha & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,627 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 40,500 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 0.89% or 85,513 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,502 shares to 44,181 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 52,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr Unspo (TCEHY) by 18,256 shares to 52,549 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,860 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund (USO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Prns LP holds 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,346 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 600,549 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Cap Management Limited has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Daiwa Sb Invests has 1.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,430 shares. Van Strum And Towne has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 6.96M shares. Cape Ann Bancshares reported 1.68% stake. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 176,158 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,540 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.28M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Compton Inc Ri accumulated 20,789 shares. Farmers reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Ltd Llc owns 112,245 shares.