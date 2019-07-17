Pepsico (PEP) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $494,954; Martin Currie LTD Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,298 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 72,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.92% or 2,240 shares. Sei has 309,874 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 2,319 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 970 shares. Peapack Gladstone has 10,023 shares. 10,012 are held by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Nj. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.49% or 37,212 shares. Capital City Fl accumulated 2,227 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 15,679 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 362 shares. Fosun, Hong Kong-based fund reported 2,769 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 87,663 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Ltd owns 1,087 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,222 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 29,696 shares to 117,077 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,954 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares to 164,302 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

