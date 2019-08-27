Pepsico (PEP) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Cut Its Stake by $4.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Focused Investors Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $404,000; Shares Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 34,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 879,227 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.75 million, down from 913,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 2.46M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 7.54M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,800 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $155.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.50 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

