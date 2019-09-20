Pepsico (PEP) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.14 Million; Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Position in 3M Co Com (MMM) as Market Valuation Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 54,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 129,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99M, down from 184,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 4,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,601 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, down from 32,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN

More news for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

