Pepsico (PEP) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $397,792

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.68M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 2.48M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boston Beer (SAM) Up 44% in 6 Months: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Llp invested 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 6,140 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc invested in 2.06% or 124,068 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 35,589 shares. Rampart Invest Co Llc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cibc Markets Inc holds 0.41% or 721,838 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 26,334 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 39,985 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 0.4% or 24,800 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (Cl (NYSE:STZ) by 77,250 shares to 465,734 shares, valued at $81.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,744 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings I (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,327 shares. Amer Asset Incorporated invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Envestnet Asset holds 766,772 shares. Skba Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.48% or 248,400 shares. The Ohio-based James Investment Rech Inc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jennison Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 2.55 million shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Heartland Consultants reported 3,649 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ftb Advsrs holds 17,224 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 8.15M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 12.55 million shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Ironwood Fincl Limited has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 78,102 shares to 611,550 shares, valued at $57.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 11,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,946 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).