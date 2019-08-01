Pepsico (PEP) Holder Decatur Capital Management Boosted Position by $4.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hood River Capital Management Position In Medifast (MED) Was Raised

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 86.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 95,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 205,206 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.17 million, up from 109,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 339,062 shares traded or 41.18% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 37,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 88,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 50,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 3.67 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27,445 shares to 46,534 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 65,979 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.