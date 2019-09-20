Pepsico (PEP) Holder Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Holding by $2.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Comgest Global Investors Sas Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Boosted as Shares Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 22,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 220,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.88M, down from 242,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.56 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.82. About 1.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 111,784 shares to 238,250 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Lc accumulated 14,142 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 1,629 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pennsylvania Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 282,355 shares. Advsr Asset reported 112,504 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guyasuta Inc stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shoker Invest Counsel has 2.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,056 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 293,156 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 190,800 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $395.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,600 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).