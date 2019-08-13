Pepsico (PEP) Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Its Position by $1.54 Million; Riggs Asset Managment Company Increased Position in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million as Stock Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct)

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 12,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 95,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, up from 82,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.92 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 53,862 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0.57% or 1.89M shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 508,019 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd has 8,714 shares. Piedmont reported 544,848 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clark Estates New York has invested 5.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 84,989 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny accumulated 27,797 shares. Johnson Gru reported 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% or 790,741 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.16 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian LP has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,738 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,782 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).