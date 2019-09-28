Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose; Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $42.00 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 9,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 35,563 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, down from 44,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt owns 28,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel accumulated 0.32% or 4,371 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Order Of Foresters reported 750 shares. 10,206 are held by Moneta Gru Investment Advsr Limited Co. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 56,762 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs invested in 101,255 shares. Bailard reported 54,907 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 63,272 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp accumulated 3,023 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,400 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru accumulated 61,749 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 13,316 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo, The End Of An Era – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy PepsiCo Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: An Expensive Stock Worth Owning – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 27,038 shares to 51,425 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 62,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 567,862 shares to 563,329 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile Earns FirstNet Listed Designation – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Symantec Study Shows a Massive Hike in Sextortion Emails in 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Symantec Named a Leader in Endpoint Security by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Symantec Stock Dropped 13% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hanson Mcclain owns 835 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9.48M shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 88,914 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 4,355 shares stake. Charter Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Citigroup holds 2.03M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 52,428 were reported by Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Com. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 314,686 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 31,000 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 1.80 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 0.02% or 68,991 shares.