Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cadence Bank Na Upped Its Holding by $358,436 as Market Valuation Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Increased Holding in M D C Hldgs (MDC) by $809,042

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 349,827 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 13,425 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 4,344 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited owns 50,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Inv Counselors Of Maryland invested in 800,620 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.38% or 11,322 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 453,465 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management reported 213,621 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs has 85,220 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 225,699 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 350,213 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.8% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 102,808 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.