Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cadence Bank Na Raised Stake; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Range Res Com (RRC) by $576,400 as Stock Value Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp Com (RRC) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 108,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 161,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 16.51M shares traded or 68.69% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,105 were reported by Ims Mngmt. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has 25,756 shares. 18,178 are held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited. Howe & Rusling reported 91,387 shares stake. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Com has 13,071 shares. 16,899 were reported by Calamos Wealth Lc. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Summit Financial Strategies has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rampart Mgmt Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 1.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burney Com holds 0.47% or 61,692 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 124,068 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited Co owns 18,132 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 455 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 492,614 shares. Key Gru Hldg (Cayman) Ltd holds 7.86% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 9.98 million shares. Fmr has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.98 million shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 163,929 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 31,143 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 580,470 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 475,700 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 73,200 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 26,511 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust stated it has 23,200 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Adage Cap Group Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Advisory Networks Llc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. Scucchi Mark also bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. On Thursday, May 2 the insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.