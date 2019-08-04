Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cadence Bank Na Raised Position; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 10,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 39,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 50,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45 million shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,570 were reported by Liberty Capital Mngmt. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Com invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Factory Mutual Co has 1.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 675,485 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co has 2,163 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Inc invested in 505,545 shares. Smith Salley Assoc reported 1.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Laurion Capital Lp has 15,599 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3,509 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 7.12 million shares. Glenview Bank Dept invested in 55,906 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 1.85% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,916 shares. Oakbrook invested 2.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Horizon Invs Ltd Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

