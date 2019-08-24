Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cadence Bank Na Lifted Stake; Parsley Energy (PE) Holder 1492 Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $2.02 Million as Share Value Declined

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cantel Medical Corp.’s (NYSE:CMD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Archrock, Inc.’s (NYSE:AROC) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Ltd Liability holds 1.86% or 4.48M shares in its portfolio. At Financial Bank holds 0.07% or 30,199 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 276,797 shares. Wexford LP owns 1.24 million shares. Motco holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 191,070 are held by Arrowstreet Lp. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 981,488 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd has 0.5% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10.29M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 9,978 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 283,696 shares. Amg Savings Bank owns 33,778 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ranger Invest Lp invested in 2,170 shares or 0% of the stock.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares to 269,488 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,630 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.