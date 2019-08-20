Pepsico (PEP) Holder Cadence Bank Na Increased Its Holding by $358,436 as Market Valuation Rose; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $831,660

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 2.40 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PROVIDES UPDATE ON INFORMATION APPS USE; 26/04/2018 – Facebook opened more than 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,025 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 3.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,432 are held by Amer Economic Planning Group Adv. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated accumulated 105,156 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 22,873 shares. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Llp owns 659,414 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenbrier Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 13.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 71,568 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,336 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd owns 45,000 shares for 4.25% of their portfolio. 48,471 are held by Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rockland Tru has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,506 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 796,174 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Bankshares Tru Co has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares to 735 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,360 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.