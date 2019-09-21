Pepsico (PEP) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Holding; Marsico Capital Management Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $2.53 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 2,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 251,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.02M, down from 254,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 7,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 12,385 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30 million, down from 19,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 738,265 shares to 854,352 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 547,414 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,400 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc has 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 33,729 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd accumulated 1.25% or 52,197 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation stated it has 1,355 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assocs invested in 0.29% or 2,000 shares. Scholtz Ltd Llc holds 3.44% or 15,314 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 24,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc accumulated 2,778 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,586 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.71% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.4% stake. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 15 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 4,600 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 58,227 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 289,362 shares. Profund reported 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Karpas Strategies Lc holds 3,783 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,763 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Tru holds 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 44,252 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 198,940 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.07% or 4,773 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt Inc accumulated 37,658 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.27% or 943,719 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hwg Ltd Partnership invested in 0.58% or 4,573 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,808 shares. Hodges Mngmt owns 13,806 shares.